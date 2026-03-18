Rescue 1122 finalises emergency plan for Juma-tul-Wida, Chand Raat, Eid

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP):Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalised a comprehensive emergency response plan to deal with any untoward situation and ensure timely assistance to citizens during Juma-tul-Wida, Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, additional staff and resources would be deployed at sensitive and key locations under the plan, including major mosques, Eidgahs, parks, shopping centres and busy markets where large crowds were expected.

The spokesman said ambulances, fire rescue vehicles and trained motorbike rescuers would be strategically positioned at various locations to ensure prompt response in case of any emergency.

He said the central control room had been put on high alert with round-the-clock monitoring, while duties of rescue officers and personnel had been arranged in shifts to ensure uninterrupted services and avoid delays.

Special rescue points, he said, had also been established for Chand Raat and the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, where additional ambulances and staff would remain available to provide immediate medical and rescue services in crowded areas.

The spokesman urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures during the festivities, take special care of children in crowded places, avoid fireworks and other hazardous activities, and immediately contact the helpline 1122 in case of any emergency.

He said effective handling of any untoward incident and protection of precious human lives was only possible with public cooperation.