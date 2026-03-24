Record revenue from passenger trains during Eid holidays

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Railways has achieved record revenue from passenger trains during the three days of Eid.

On the first day of Eid, revenue reached Rs 110 million, followed by Rs 170 million on the second day, and over Rs 200 million on the third day.

Furthermore, during the past week, Pakistan Railways generated a total revenue of more than Rs 1 billion from passenger trains.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, termed this performance as a result of positive policies and effective administrative measures, and congratulated the management.

He directed that efforts be accelerated to further improve passenger facilities.

The Minister for Railways stated that provision of quality facilities to passengers and strengthening of railway tracks are top priorities, and work is underway in this regard. He further added that the Karachi to Rohri railway track will be fully upgraded within the next three years, which will not only improve the standard of travel but also significantly enhance train speeds.