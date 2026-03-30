RDA intensifies crackdown on illegal housing schemes, warns investors

RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has stepped up action against illegal housing schemes after the commissioner directed strict legal measures against developers and issued a public advisory to protect investors.

According to an RDA spokesman, acting on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi and Director General RDA, Engr. Aamer Khattak, the authority’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, has intensified enforcement against unauthorised schemes operating within its controlled areas.

The commissioner ordered stringent action against owners, sponsors and developers involved in illegal housing projects across the jurisdictions of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, as well as the tehsil and district councils of Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

The spokesman said multiple violations of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2021 had been identified, including the launch of schemes without prior approval, unauthorised development and sale of plots, non-submission of mandatory documentation and major deviations from approved layout plans.

He added that the violations were detected through inspections, public complaints and monitoring of advertisements across print, electronic and social media platforms.

In line with the commissioner’s directives, enforcement measures have been accelerated, including the issuance of notices, registration of FIRs, sealing of offices and project sites, demolition of illegal structures, bans on property transactions and referral of cases to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing and other relevant bodies.

The RDA warned all sponsors and developers of illegal schemes to immediately cease unlawful activities, including development, marketing, advertisement, booking and sale of plots, or face further legal action without notice.

The authority also advised the public, including overseas Pakistanis, investors and property dealers, to avoid investing in unapproved schemes and to verify project status with the RDA before making any transaction. It clarified that terms such as “file submitted”, “under process”, or “under scrutiny” did not constitute approval.

Citizens were encouraged to consult the official RDA website for verification and further information.