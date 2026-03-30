Rawalpindi schools to reopen from April 01 with four-day week

RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP):The School Education Department, Punjab has announced that all public and private schools across the province will reopen from April 01, following which, educational institutions in Rawalpindi will commence in person classes on the same date.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, schools will operate under a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday, while Friday and Saturday will remain off for physical classes.

The department said online classes may be conducted on off days where feasible, keeping in view the prevailing situation and fuel conservation measures.

The notification further clarified that all examinations and assessments will continue as per the already notified schedule.