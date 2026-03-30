Rape case; Rawat police launch raids to arrest suspects

RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP): Police have registered a case following the alleged rape of a married woman in the Rawat area, on Monday, efforts are underway to arrest the suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, the case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, and raids are being conducted at multiple locations.

The spokesperson further stated that the victim’s medical examination is currently underway.

Police officials affirmed that the suspects will be arrested and brought to justice in accordance with the law.