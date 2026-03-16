Quality items available at lower prices in Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars: Commissioner

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Commissioner Lahore Maryam Khan has said that quality items are available at reasonable prices in Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars.

In connection with the supervision of Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars in Lahore, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Ali Ijaz visited the market established in Wahdat Colony here, on Monday.

During the visit, the availability and supply of flour, pulses, ghee, meat and sugar were specially checked, along with the supply and quality of fruits and vegetables.

The Commissioner said that the quality of all essential items including fruits, vegetables, meat in Sahulat Bazaars is excellent and the items are being provided to the citizens at reasonable prices.

She also took feedback from the citizens present in the market regarding the availability and prices of goods. In addition, cleanliness, parking, security and other facilities were also inspected, while various functional convenience counters established in the Sahulat Bazaars were also checked.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that strict surveillance is being maintained on the open market as well as the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars so that quality goods are available to the citizens at reasonable prices.