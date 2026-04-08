Punjab strengthens flood preparedness, Rescue 1122 equipment upgrade in final stages: Minister Salman

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP): Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that the government is actively working to enhance the province’s capacity to deal with floods, with mock exercises for flood preparedness already underway across Punjab. He added that the procurement of modern communication equipment, landing craft for evacuation, jets, boat carriers, and other flood response tools for Rescue 1122 is in its final stages.

The minister shared these remarks during a special visit to the Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday, where he reviewed flood preparedness measures, ongoing development projects, and the recent flash flood rescue operation in Mianwali.

During the briefing, Provincial Secretary of the Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer informed that under the progress of ADP 25 and 26, Rescue 1122 teams in Mianwali successfully rescued 300 people and 47 animals during the flash flood in the Kurram River.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that advance preparations by the Punjab government will ensure quicker response and more effective rescue operations. He appreciated the timely efforts of rescuers in Mianwali, who safely shifted both people and animals to secure locations.

The minister directed authorities to accelerate the procurement of modern equipment and ensure daily follow-up on progress. He further highlighted that, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are underway to further strengthen the capabilities of Rescue 1122.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also noted that response times are being improved for public convenience, adding that Rescue 1122 teams handle thousands of emergencies daily across the province and remain fully prepared to serve the public at all times.