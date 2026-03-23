Punjab Police arrest 36,843 proclaimed offenders

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Punjab Police have intensified a province-wide crackdown during Eid days, arresting 36,843 proclaimed offenders, including a significant number from Lahore, as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the arrested proclaimed offenders include 10,916 Category-A and 25,927 Category-B individuals involved in serious crimes. In addition, 12,544 court absconders were apprehended across the province, including 2,033 Category-A and 10,511 Category-B offenders.

The operations also led to the arrest of 4,836 habitual criminals, comprising 1,706 Category-A and 3,130 Category-B offenders, reflecting the continued focus on dismantling criminal networks.

In Lahore alone, police arrested 7,230 proclaimed offenders, 4,312 court absconders, and 1,826 habitual criminals during the ongoing crackdown.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Abdul Kareem commended police teams for their outstanding performance and directed authorities to further intensify operations against criminal elements to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.