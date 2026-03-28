Punjab govt undertaking comprehensive healthcare reforms: minister

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Punjab Minister for Finance Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Saturday said that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is implementing comprehensive reforms to modernize the healthcare system through improved governance, effective leadership, and sustainable policy interventions.

He expressed these views while addressing the 4th International Medical Conference titled “Healthcare in Action: Governance, Leadership & Reforms” held at Rashid Latif Khan University. He said that investment in the health sector is essentially an investment in human capital, which is crucial for long-term economic growth and social stability.

The conference was attended by a large number of healthcare professionals, academicians, policymakers, and students from across the country, who discussed key challenges and reforms in medical education and healthcare governance.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Finance Minister said that efforts are being made to upgrade public sector hospitals, strengthen diagnostic services, and ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential medicines. He added that, on the special directions of the Chief Minister, particular focus is being given to improving pediatric healthcare, including the restoration and enhancement of facilities for treating complex diseases to secure a healthier future for children.

He emphasized that meaningful reforms in medical education are essential for building an efficient and responsive healthcare system. Stressing modernization, he said the education system must align with contemporary requirements by promoting research, innovation, and practical training so that graduates can compete at international standards.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman further stated that the government is promoting public-private partnerships to utilize the strengths of both sectors in advancing healthcare delivery and medical education. He acknowledged the role of private medical institutions and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborative efforts for developing a strong healthcare system.

He said that improving governance, ensuring transparency, and advancing digitalization remain key components of the reform agenda, aimed at providing efficient and timely healthcare services to the public.

Terming the conference a valuable initiative, the Finance Minister said such platforms encourage constructive dialogue among stakeholders and support evidence-based policymaking. He expressed hope that the recommendations of the conference would play an important role in strengthening medical education and healthcare governance in Pakistan.

He also congratulated the organizers on successfully hosting the conference and reiterated the Punjab Government’s commitment to accelerating health sector reforms to ensure accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services for all citizens.