Punjab govt suspends 4 doctors over ethical breach at hospital

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): The Punjab government has suspended four doctors for violating medical ethics at Lady Willingdon Hospital following reports of a video recorded during a surgical procedure, which surfaced on social media and sparked serious concern.

According to official sources, the incident occurred during a C-section operation, prompting immediate action on the directives of the competent authority. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Head of the Department of Gynecology Unit-I.

The notice stated that recording videos during medical procedures constitutes a clear breach of medical ethics and undermines the dignity and privacy of patients, adding that such conduct is inconsistent with established standards of patient safety and damages public trust in healthcare professionals.

Authorities have sought explanations from those involved over alleged negligence and failure to fulfil clinical responsibilities.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said that strict adherence to professional ethics would be ensured and that patient rights and dignity would remain fully protected across all healthcare institutions.