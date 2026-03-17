Punjab govt strengthening minority rights: Minister Arora

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday said that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was taking concrete steps to protect minority rights and promote their meaningful political participation.

He made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled “Minority Issues in Pakistan: Political Agency or Party Proxy — The Representation Crisis,” organized by the Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College University, here.

The minister said that while minorities in Pakistan were constitutionally represented, improving the electoral system would help ensure their representatives effectively serve and reflect the interests of their communities. He stressed that minority inclusion in mainstream decision-making was essential for building an inclusive society and that representation should go beyond symbolic presence.

The seminar was attended by policy experts, academics, and civil society representatives, who discussed challenges in minority representation and the electoral system. They emphasized the need for minority legislators to act independently in the best interests of their communities.