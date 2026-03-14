Punjab govt. distributes 55 minority welfare cards in Taxila

WAH CANTT, Mar 14 (APP):The Punjab government on Saturday distributed 55 Minority Cards among members of the Christian community in Taxila and Wah, officials said, as part of a welfare initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged non-Muslim families.

The cards were handed over during a ceremony organized by the local administration, with 14 women and 41 men among the beneficiaries.

Under the programme, eligible households receive Rs10,500 every three months through a digital card or bank transfer to help cover essential expenses such as food, education and utility bills.

Assistant Commissioner Maria Javaid said the district administration would continue to implement initiatives in line with the Punjab government’s vision to promote the welfare and development of minority communities.

Speaking on this occasion, PML-N divisional president Malik Umar Farooq said the initiative reflected the provincial government’s commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of minority households and ensuring their inclusion in government welfare programmes.

Members of the Christian community thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching the scheme and expressed hope that its scope would be expanded to benefit more families.