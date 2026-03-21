Punjab Governor Saleem Haider offered Eid prayers in his native village

ATTOCK, Mar 21 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in his native village Dharnal, tehsil Fateh Jang, district Attock, on the occasion of Eid.

He offered special prayers for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Eid-ul-Fitr promotes unity, love, and brotherhood, and urged people to remember the underprivileged in their celebrations.

After the prayers, he met local residents and exchanged Eid greetings with them.