Punjab Food Authority seizes adulterated milk in Chiniot, fines imposed during inspection drive

CHINIOT, Mar 16 (APP):Acting on the directions of Muhammad Asim Javed, Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, food safety teams on Monday continued their inspection operations in Chiniot to curb the supply of adulterated milk.

During the crackdown, teams of the Punjab Food Authority set up checkpoints at key entry and exit points of the city and inspected 147 milk-carrying vehicles. The milk samples were thoroughly examined using modern lacto-scan machines to ensure compliance with quality standards.

Officials said more than one maund of adulterated milk was detected and destroyed on the spot, while fines amounting to Rs40,000 were imposed on violators due to poor milk quality.

Authorities reiterated that the Punjab Food Authority is pursuing a strict zero-tolerance policy against the adulteration mafia across Punjab, warning that strict legal action will continue against elements endangering public health.