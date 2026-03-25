Punjab expands agricultural mechanization with tractors and Rs 30bn financing program

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP): The Punjab government has announced significant initiatives to promote agricultural development. Under these efforts, more than 20,000 green tractors have already been distributed among farmers, while the process of supplying an additional 10,000 tractors is underway.

Through the CM High-Tech Mechanization Financing Program, farmers will have access to wheat and rice combine harvesters, as well as high-powered tractors and other modern agricultural machinery on easy financing terms. A total of Rs 30 billion in loans was being provided to farmers and service providers under this program.

Additionally, 5,000 super seeders have been distributed at a cost of Rs 4 billion. The use of Rice Super Seeders was expected to reduce the need for burning crop residues, thereby contributing to the mitigation of smog.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that these initiatives aimed to guide Punjab’s farmers towards modern, mechanized farming. She emphasized that agricultural mechanization will not only lower production costs but also significantly increase yield per acre.

The Chief Minister further urged farmers to move away from traditional, outdated practices and adopt modern agricultural technologies.