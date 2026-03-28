Punjab Assembly observes Earth Hour

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Saturday observed Earth Hour by switching off all unnecessary lights in the Assembly from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

According to a press release issued here, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “Earth Hour is not merely a symbolic gesture but a global movement to raise awareness about environmental protection, responsible energy consumption, and the growing challenges of climate change.”

The Speaker added that environmental issues have become a major challenge for the entire world in the present era, and that collective and practical steps are essential to address them.

He expressed his commitment that the Punjab Assembly would not only participate in this global campaign but also play its full role in reducing energy waste and promoting environmentally friendly policies.