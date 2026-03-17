PU awards PhD degrees to ten scholars

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP): University of the Punjab (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

According to a spokesperson, the PhD degrees were conferred upon Hafeeza Amna Saleem in Botany, Farah Bilal in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Islam Khan in Molecular Biology, Tamiya Khalid in Islamic Studies, Kanza Batool in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Aiman Zahra in Molecular Biology, Madiha Arshad in Persian, Abdul Rehman in Islamic Studies, Muniba Shafique in Botany, and Hafsa Malik in Urdu.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the result of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), third professional, annual examination 2025. Details are available on the official website of PU: www.pu.edu.pk.