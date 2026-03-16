Police foil arms smuggling attempts, 5 suspects arrested

KOHAT, Mar 16 (APP): The police here on Monday foiled two separate attempts of arms smuggling and arrested five suspects during operations carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Shehbaz Elahi.

According to police sources, a team of MRS Police Station led by SHO, Noor Muhammad was conducting snap checking on Indus Highway and intercepted a passenger coach .

During search, two suspects identified as Kifayat and Fazal were found carrying a bag containing arms.

The weapons skillfully concealed under their clothing.

The initial investigation suggested the arms were being smuggled from Darra Adam Khel to Kohat.

The recovered arms were taken into custody and a case was registered against the accused , the sources added

In another operation, a team of Jungle Khel Police Station under supervision of SHO Khizar Fareed arrested three suspects Sajid, Waseem, and Arif .

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, four pistols, and several cartridges from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation underway, they added.