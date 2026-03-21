Police conduct Flag March to ensure security on Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP): Police have conducted a flag march across the city in bid to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The flag march was led by SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob and was participated by divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, and Elite Commandos.

The march commenced from Police Lines Headquarters and passed through major roads and key areas of the city.

Similarly, flag marches were also carried out in Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kahuta circles under the supervision of senior officers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the purpose of the flag march was to demonstrate the police’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Eid.

He stated that more than 6,000 officers and personnel performed duties during the Eid holidays, while special security measures were implemented at over 1,400 mosques, imambargahs, and open places for Eid congregations.

The CPO further said that 40 special pickets were established to curb one-wheeling, aerial firing, and other illegal activities, with strict monitoring in place. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found violating the law.

Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani reiterated that protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority, adding that Rawalpindi Police continue to perform its duties with vigilance and dedication around the clock.