PITB,PPRA conduct e-Procurement training at MPDD

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), conducted an e-Procurement training session for Probationary Officers (XIV) at the Management & Professional Development Department (MPDD), Lahore.

The session was aimed at equipping newly inducted officers with a comprehensive understanding of Punjab’s procurement landscape,focusing on the adoption of digital tools to enhance transparency,efficiency and accountability in public sector procurement.

PPRA Managing Director Sahibzadi Wasimah Umar addressed the participants and elaborated on the legal and regulatory framework governing procurement processes in Punjab.

She emphasized the importance of compliance,transparency and adherence to procurement rules to ensure merit-based and efficient utilization of public resources.

During the session, PITB Joint Director (e-Procurement) Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana provided an in-depth overview of the e-Procurement system, highlighting its scope, core functionalities and benefits.

He demonstrated how the platform facilitates end-to-end digital procurement, enabling government departments to conduct procurement processes in a streamlined and transparent manner.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The adoption of e-Procurement is a major step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in public sector operations. By equipping our officers with the necessary digital skills, we are strengthening institutional capacity and promoting a culture of accountability.

PITB remains committed to leveraging technology to bring about meaningful reforms in governance and public service delivery across Punjab.”

The e-Procurement system integrates modern digital solutions to ensure secure and efficient public procurement.

It allows vendors from across the country to participate in bidding processes online, eliminating geographical barriers and promoting fair competition.

The system not only enhances accessibility but also significantly reduces processing time and improves overall governance.

The training session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where participants engaged with experts to gain further clarity on system operations and implementation strategies.