PITB opens SheWins registrations for women in AI-powered e-commerce & digital marketing

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP): The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registrations for its SheWins Training Programme that is aimed at equipping women with modern digital skills and enabling them to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

Under the programme, female candidates can apply for specialised courses including e-Commerce with AI and AI Digital Marketing with Freelancing. The two-month online bootcamp has been designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on training to help them build careers in the digital marketplace. A fee of Rs. 25,000 has been set for the online training program, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that through the SheWins program, PITB is equipping women with modern skills so they can utilize these capabilities alongside artificial intelligence to establish a strong presence in the digital world and contribute to positive change globally. Interested female candidates can complete their registration online through the SheWins website.