PFA lodges FIR, seals meat store, discards 1,000kg hazardous meat

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority, under the directions of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid, carried out an operation in Township and discarded 1,000kg of hazardous meat prepared for supply, foiling an attempt to compromise public health.

The team sealed the meat store, lodged an FIR and seized equipment including three freezers, 50 hooks, two counters, two weighing scales, a vehicle, a mixing machine and two steel tubs.

Food safety teams revealed that a diseased animal had been illegally slaughtered within the unit premises. During on-site inspection, the meat was declared unfit and dangerous for human consumption.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid said that extremely poor hygiene conditions were observed at the unit, with presence of flies and insects. Mandatory medical and food safety training certificates of workers were also not available.

DG further stated that, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, businesses involved in food fraud will be shut down completely. He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.