PFA inspects 120 food outlets

GUJRAT, Mar 11 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday inspected various food outlets across the district to check the quality and safety of food items under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Saeed.

According to a PFA spokesperson, inspection teams visited 120 food outlets during the drive.

Improvement notices were issued to 48 outlets for failing to meet food safety standards, while 12 outlets were fined a total of Rs.158,000.

Officials also collected six food samples for laboratory analysis to further examine the quality of food products.

During the inspections, authorities confiscated and destroyed around 81.11 kilograms of expired and prohibited food items.

PFA said that the inspection campaign will continue across the district to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public.