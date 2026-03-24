PFA destroys substandard juice in Rawalpindi, fines trader

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown against substandard and hazardous food items, destroying 200 litres of poor-quality juice during a major operation in the Ganj Mandi area of Rawalpindi.

A PFA spokesman said on Tuesday that the action was carried out on a tip-off, where a trader was found involved in the sale and purchase of substandard juice.

He said the quality of the juice present at the site was found to be extremely poor, while no record of its procurement or sale was available, constituting a serious violation of food safety laws.

The authority immediately disposed of the entire stock on the spot to prevent potential health risks to the public.

In addition, the trader was fined Rs35,000 for violating the relevant regulations.

The spokesman said indiscriminate action would continue against those endangering public health, adding that no one would be allowed to sell substandard food items.

He urged citizens to report the sale of hazardous food or any violations to the PFA helpline 1223 for prompt action.

The ongoing operations, he said, reflected the authority’s commitment to ensuring the provision of safe and quality food and bringing violators to justice.