PFA destroys 2,700 litres of fake soft drinks in Rawalpindi crackdown

RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed around 2,700 litres of counterfeit soft drinks during a crackdown in Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan, a PFA spokesman said on Monday.

A PFA team, he said, raided a mart in the Islampura area, where beverages were being sold under the name of a well-known brand. The team seized a large quantity of fake soft drinks, which were disposed of on the spot.

The spokesman said samples of the beverages were sent for laboratory analysis, while the relevant batch numbers were forwarded to the original company for verification. Laboratory reports, along with the company’s confirmation, he added, established that the seized products were counterfeit and substandard, posing serious risks to public health.

He said a case had been registered against those involved in the manufacture and sale of the fake products, adding that further legal action was under way.

The spokesman said the Punjab Food Authority was continuing its province-wide drive against adulterated and substandard food items, warning that no leniency would be shown to those endangering public health.

He urged citizens to report any suspicious or substandard food items to the Authority’s helpline 1223 to enable timely action.

Food experts cautioned that counterfeit soft drinks not only deceive consumers but may also contain hazardous ingredients, advising the public to purchase food and beverages only from reliable and reputable sources.