PFA cracks down on juice factory, seizes adulterated products

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):On the directives of the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Additional

Director General Operations Asadullah led a major crackdown on Sheikhupura Road, targeting a juice manufacturing unit involved in producing substandard and hazardous products.

During the operation, food safety teams confiscated and destroyed 33,975 liters of substandard

juice and pulp, 175 kilograms of China salt, 170 kilograms of starch, and harmful acids.

The factory was sealed, and a fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed.

According to the DG PFA, the unit was preparing unhealthy juice using inferior pulp and banned

chemicals.

Authorities also found that the products carried attractive labels with fake addresses, misleading consumers.

All ready-to-supply products were unapproved by the Punjab Food Authority, and essential records and documentation were missing. Inspections revealed that chemicals, artificial flavors, and starch

were being mixed in open, uncovered tanks to prepare the juice.