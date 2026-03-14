Partly cloudy and dry weather in city

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP): Partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed in the city on Saturday, while the MET Office predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper regions until tonight.

According to the forecast, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy conditions with light rain, wind and thunderstorm are likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded in Mithi, where the mercury rose to 40°C, while in Lahore the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C.