Pakistan’s diplomatic success reflects strong leadership : Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi paid rich tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, praising the government’s recent diplomatic achievements

at the global level.

In his statement on Wednesday, Hanif Abbasi said that under the prudent and visionary leadership

of the prime minister, Pakistan has secured a major diplomatic success, particularly highlighting the

country’s key role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. He termed this development a matter of national pride.

The minister further said that the strategic guidance of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played a vital role in ensuring peace in the region, adding that his leadership reflects strong coordination between Pakistan’s defence and diplomatic institutions.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, stating that his active and effective diplomacy significantly contributed to achieving the ceasefire.

Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan helped avert potential devastation in the region and upheld the cause of peace through responsible and timely actions. He noted that this success is a clear reflection of high-level leadership, foresight, and effective diplomatic engagement.

He stated that Pakistan has once again proven itself as a responsible state committed to promoting global peace. According to the minister, the successful diplomatic efforts in Islamabad mark an important milestone toward sustainable peace in the region.

The federal minister reiterated that Pakistan has always played a prominent role in promoting peace, stability, and dialogue, and this historic achievement further strengthens the country’s positive global image. He added that the international community has been compelled to recognize Pakistan’s constructive and balanced diplomacy.

Concluding his statement, Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan will continue to play an active role in promoting peace, development, and regional harmony in the future.