Pakistan Day: IGP renews pledge to uphold law, protect citizens

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Abdul Kareem has paid glowing tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement and the sacrifices of martyrs.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said Punjab Police remains dedicated to the vision of a “Safe Punjab, Safe Pakistan,” and renewed its pledge on Pakistan Day to serve and protect the nation while ensuring the provision of justice. He reiterated that strong and indiscriminate action would continue against terrorists, miscreants, and criminal elements.

He said that with the mutual cooperation of the Pakistan Armed Forces, law enforcement and security agencies, as well as citizens, the nefarious designs of the enemy would be effectively thwarted.

Abdul Kareem directed that all rallies, events, and public gatherings across the province, including Lahore, be provided with comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations of the national day. He added that despite multiple challenges, Punjab Police remains steadfast in fulfilling its responsibilities with dedication to achieve the goal of a safe Punjab and a safe Pakistan.