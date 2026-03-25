Over 33,000 illegal foreign nationals deported from Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP): Punjab Police on Wednesday said that more than 33,000 illegally residing foreign nationals, including Afghan nationals, had been deported from across the province as part of an ongoing repatriation drive.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the process of evacuation of illegal foreign nationals was continuing steadily across Punjab, including Lahore, while 349 individuals were currently present at various holding points.

He said that among those deported, 12,565 were men, 6,695 women and 13,760 children. The deportees included 10,505 individuals possessing proof of residence, 11,100 Afghan Citizen Card holders and 11,416 illegal foreign nationals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Abdul Kareem said that security across the province had been put on high alert and repatriation of all illegally residing individuals was being ensured.

He said that the process was being carried out in accordance with international laws, adding that human rights were being fully observed throughout the repatriation drive.