Murree Police issue Eid travel advisory, urge use of ‘Safe Tourism’ app

MURREE, Mar 18 (APP):The Murree Police have issued a travel advisory for Eid-ul-Fitr and finalised security and traffic arrangements in anticipation of a heavy influx of tourists to the hill station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree, Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer, in a video message on Wednesday, urged visitors to use the ‘Safe Tourism Murree’ mobile application to ensure a smooth and secure journey.

He said an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 tourists were expected to visit Murree, popularly known as the ‘Queen of Hills’, during the holidays.

Citing last year’s figures, he said 28,688 vehicles entered Murree on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, followed by 51,380, 57,855 and 35,119 on the second, third and fourth days, respectively, bringing hundreds of thousands of tourists to the district.

The DPO said the court-prescribed daily capacity stood at 8,000 vehicles but could surge to around 12,000 during peak occasions, and a comprehensive traffic management plan had been devised to handle the expected rush.

He urged tourists to download the ‘Safe Tourism Murree’ app from the Google Play Store before departure to the hill station, saying it provided one-touch access to emergency services, including the Police, Rescue 1122, Traffic Police and the Motorway Police.

Dr Raza Tanveer said the application also featured a Virtual Women Police Station for female travellers, direct WhatsApp connectivity with the DPO for emergencies, and real-time information on hotels, tourist spots and police stations, along with weather updates through an integrated AI chatbot.

Referring to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s forecast of rain and thunderstorms in Murree and adjoining areas during the Eid holidays, the DPO urged tourists to check weather updates regularly, drive carefully in rain and fog, and strictly follow traffic rules.

“Ensuring a safe and friendly environment for tourists is our top priority,” he said, adding that the ‘Safe Tourism’ app marked a significant step towards modernising tourist facilitation and safety.

He advised visitors to dial 15 or use the application in case of any emergency.