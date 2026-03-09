Multan gets Rs 500m as WCLA moves ahead with Rs 2.7b historical Qasim Fort rehabilitation project

MULTAN, Mar 09 (APP):The Punjab government has released a sum of Rs 500 million under the Rs 2.7 billion project designed for rehabilitation and conservation of historical Qasim Fort, located on a high mound in the heart of the city, supporting several monuments and more in its vicinity, making it a hub of culture and history, and a highly attractive choice for domestic and foreign tourists to visit.

Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan visited the ongoing conservation and rehabilitation project at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh along with the Deputy Commissioner Nauman Siddique to review the progress here Monday.

Director Conservation & Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) briefed the commissioner on the ongoing conservation activities and the overall progress of the project. He remarked that the successful completion of the project would be a significant milestone in the preservation of Multan’s heritage and will provide citizens and tourists the opportunity to experience the rich historical legacy of the city.

While observing work on the retaining wall to support the mound, a few yards away from the business-active circular road, commissioner Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring high-quality construction standards and directed the concerned departments to complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

Work on the three-year project had begun in Dec 2024 and it is scheduled to complete in Dec 2026, a WCLA official told APP. The official said that the Rs 500 million funding was higher compared to the allocation for the ongoing fiscal year to ensure there are no delays in execution of the much needed project, meant to highlight Multan as one of the attractive places to visit on the world tourism map. Giving details of funding released so far, he said, a sum of Rs 100 million was released at the start of the project, then some more, and recently Rs 500 million.

Commissioner Khan also ordered officials to speed up work on the rehabilitation of a municipal library on the Qasim Fort mound under a separate scheme worth over Rs 30 million adding that the library would have a modern café, better seating arrangement and greenery adorned with seasonal flowers to facilitate book lovers.

Amir Kareem Khan said, rehabilitation of historical Qasim Fort Mound and its edges that involved constructing retaining walls where the old fort walls existed and removing encroachments for a clearer and vivid view denoting Multan’s historical identity, would help introduce real Multan with its all archaic beauty to the tourists.