Mock exercise held in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Mar 31 (APP): The district administration, along with Rescue 1122, conducted a mock exercise at Upper Jhelum Canal near Saroki Bridge to prepare for any possible flood situation.

The exercise was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on her special directions. District Emergency Officer Engineer Umar Akbar Ali Ghuman led the activity, while all relevant departments participated.

Different departments set up stalls to display rescue equipment and facilities. The deputy commissioner visited the stalls and reviewed the arrangements.

Rescue 1122 teams demonstrated flood rescue operations, first aid, evacuation of affected people to safe places, and search for drowning victims.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 during last year’s floods. She said the teams saved more than 1,000 lives and hundreds of livestock through their professional efforts.