Minister Salman reviews progress on under-construction Jinnah Institute of Cardiology

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday visited the under-construction Jinnah Institute of Cardiology to review the pace of ongoing development work and assess progress on the project.

Chairman Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee on Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Tayyaba Waseem, and Medical Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Aamir Rafique Butt were also present during the visit.

Officials from Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, including Maira Ali and contractors, briefed the minister on construction progress and timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the emergency and outpatient department (OPD) of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology would be opened for the public very soon.

He said the Punjab government was constructing the state-of-the-art cardiac hospital at a cost exceeding Rs15 billion, adding that patients would be provided international-standard cardiac treatment facilities at the institution.

The minister said all relevant departments, including IDAP, were working round the clock to ensure timely completion of the project. He expressed confidence that the hospital would be completed within schedule.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said thousands of heart patients from across Punjab would benefit from the facility, adding that the government was committed to expanding treatment facilities for cardiac patients and ensuring access to quality healthcare at their doorstep.

He added that patients at the hospital would receive treatment from top cardiac surgeons, along with modern operation theatres and advanced care facilities.