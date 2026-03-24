Minister Arora visits family of dog-bite victim in Township

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday visited the residence of a bereaved family in Township, where an eight-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic incident of dog-bite two days ago, and expressed deep grief over the loss.

The minister offered heartfelt condolences to the parents and assured them of full government support during this difficult time. Members of the Provincial Assembly, the Additional Secretary for Minority Affairs, and district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

Taking serious notice of the incident, he directed the authorities concerned to submit an immediate report and ensure prompt action, stressing the need for accountability.

Describing the death of the innocent child as deeply heartbreaking, Ramesh Singh Arora emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to prevent such incidents in the future.

He further asserted that those responsible would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of citizens through concrete measures.