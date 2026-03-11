MD Horticulture Agency vows to upgrade green belts landscape in city

MULTAN, Mar 11 (APP):Managing Director Horticulture Agency Multan, Syed Waseem Hassan on Wednesday visited different green belts of the city to review ongoing plantation and beautification work on Wednesday.

During the visit,he inspected the green belts at Qadirpur Raan entry gate,Head Muhammad Wala,Kalma Chowk, Northern bypass and Nagana Chowk.

He issued necessary directions to the concerned staff to further improve landscaping and plantation activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director Waseem said that the green belts of the city were being upgraded to enhance the beauty of Multan.

He added that special focus was being given to landscaping work in parks and green belts.

Syed Waseem Hassan said that along with seasonal flowers, extensive tree plantation was also being carried out to promote a greener environment.

He further stated that the Horticulture Agency was implementing the Green Vision of the Chief Minister(CM) Punjab and efforts were underway under the leadership of the commissioner Multan to make the city more beautiful and environmentally friendly.