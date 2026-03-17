Man held in visa fraud

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Tuesday arrested a key suspect involved in a visa fraud case linked to Karigar Trade Center.

According to an FIA spokesman,the arrested suspect was identified as Syed Ishtiaq Hussain,who was allegedly involved in human smuggling and defrauding citizens by promising overseas work visas.

The suspect,along with his accomplices,deceived citizens and extorted hundreds of thousands of rupees on the pretext of arranging employment abroad.

The case was being investigated by the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore,where multiple inquiries against the suspect were already under process,said spokesman.

The suspect has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated,while raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices.