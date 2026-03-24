Man held for robbing citizens on pretext of lift; gold, cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP): The R.A. Bazaar Police have apprehended a man for looting citizens after offering them a lift in his car, recovering gold ornaments, cash and a weapon used in the offences.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police traced and arrested the suspect using technical and human intelligence.

He said the accused would pick up citizens on the pretext of giving them a lift and then rob them.

The police recovered five tolas of gold ornaments worth around Rs2.5 million, cash amounting to Rs461,330 and a weapon allegedly used in the incidents. The car used by the suspect was also taken into custody.

According to the spokesman, the accused had, a few days earlier, snatched gold ornaments and cash from a woman, while in another incident, he deprived a citizen of cash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Sardar Babar Mumtaz Khan said the suspect would be challaned before the court with solid evidence after a thorough investigation.