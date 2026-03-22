LWMC ensures cleanliness arrangements in city on Eid

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP): The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ensured the provision of exceptional sanitation facilities across the city during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Eid cleanliness operation remained active from Chand Raat until the second day of Eid, with over 15,000 sanitation workers and more than 1,400 vehicles deployed across the city in three shifts, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The cleaning operation was continuously monitored digitally from the central control room to ensure effective implementation.

On the first day of Eid, LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and Suthra Punjab Authority DG Babar Sahib Din visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

They also met sanitation workers in the field, appreciated their efforts, and distributed Eid gifts and sweets among them to boost morale.

Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar stated that, following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the company was implementing a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the provision of top-quality sanitation services to citizens.