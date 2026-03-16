LHC grants bail to former additional director NCCIA in bribery case

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to former additional director of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Sarfraz Chaudhry in a case regarding alleged misuse of authority and extorting money from arrested YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai.

Justice Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petition filed by the former additional director cybercrime.

During the hearing, defence counsel argued that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency had completed its investigation and that other co-accused in the case had already secured relief from subordinate courts.

The defence told the court that former deputy directors Zawar Ahmad and Muhammad Usman had already been granted bail, while the alleged recovery from Sarfraz Chaudhry had also been completed.

The state prosecutor opposed the bail plea but failed to convince the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court approved the bail application and ordered the release of Sarfraz Chaudhry, subject to furnishing of surety bonds.