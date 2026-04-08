LDA seals another 80 illegal properties

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 80 properties, demolishing several unauthorized structures during its on going crackdown against illegal commercial constructions in LDA-controlled areas.

On the directives of Director General Tahir Farooq, the LDA Town Planning Wing’s enforcement teams carried out multiple operations across various localities including Gulberg, Peco Road, College Road, and Azam Garden.

During the crackdown, 21 properties in Gulberg and Peco Road were sealed due to illegal commercial use. On College Road, several shops were demolished, while 44 properties were sealed for unlawful commercial activities and non-payment of commercial fees. In Azam Garden, 15 properties were sealed as part of a recovery operation.

The sealed properties include private schools, colleges, academies, grocery stores, bakeries, restaurants, food points, beauty salons, pharmacies, clinics, shops, and offices.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.