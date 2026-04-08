Lawmakers visit landslide-hit Jhika Gali, review relief operations

RAWALPINDI, Apr 08 (APP): Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies on Wednesday visited landslide-affected areas in Jhika Gali to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Member of the National Assembly Raja Usama Ashfaq Sarwar and Member of the Provincial Assembly Bilal Yamin Satti inspected the site and were briefed by officials on the progress of operations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Murree Umar Owais Kayani and officers from relevant departments were also present.

Officials informed the lawmakers that district administration and rescue teams were continuously engaged in the affected area, with rehabilitation work progressing at a pace.

During the visit, the lawmakers reviewed relief activities and directed authorities to ensure immediate and effective assistance to the affected families. They also met residents, listened to their concerns and assured them of full support.

Sarwar said he stood with the victims in this difficult time, adding that all available resources were being utilised to continue relief operations without interruption.

Satti expressed sympathy with the affected families and said practical steps would be taken to compensate for losses and help restore normal life.

Briefing the delegation, the ADCR said all relevant departments were present in the field and were making efforts to provide timely assistance. He added that protecting lives and property and rehabilitating the affected population remained the district administration’s top priorities.