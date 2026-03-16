Lahore’s average AQI recorded at 58

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 58, placing it in the moderate air quality category. This level indicates that while the air is generally acceptable for most people, there may still be a slight health concern for individuals who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, particularly those with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly.

Despite the relatively improved AQI reading, the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained higher than recommended international standards. The measured PM2.5 level was 2.6 times greater than the annual guideline value set by the World Health Organization, highlighting that harmful microscopic particles continue to persist in the atmosphere. These particles, which are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, are known to pose significant risks to human health when exposure is prolonged.

Environmental experts note that PM2.5 pollution is commonly linked to emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, construction dust, and the burning of fossil fuels and waste. Even when the overall AQI appears moderate, elevated PM2.5 levels can still contribute to respiratory irritation, reduced lung function, and other long-term health issues.

Authorities and environmental specialists continue to stress the importance of sustained efforts to control pollution sources, improve monitoring systems, and raise public awareness about air quality. They also advise residents, particularly those in vulnerable groups, to limit prolonged outdoor activities during periods of higher pollution and to follow health precautions when necessary.

Overall, while the current AQI suggests relatively manageable air conditions compared with heavily polluted days, the persistently high PM2.5 concentration serves as a reminder that air quality challenges remain and require continuous monitoring and effective environmental management.