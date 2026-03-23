Khawaja Salman Rafique pays tribute to Pakistan Resolution leaders

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique, in his message on Pakistan Day, said that the day remains a golden chapter in the country’s history and that the spirit of the Pakistan Movement is still essential for national development.

He paid tribute to the leaders of the All-India Muslim League who adopted the Pakistan Resolution, saying the government is striving for the country’s progress with the same commitment and vision.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan invincible by the grace of Almighty Allah and stressed the need to rise above personal-interest politics to contribute toward national development.

He said prayers should be offered for strength to follow the path of Pakistan’s founding leaders and added that public service continues under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz.

The minister said the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, described as Asia’s largest cancer treatment facility, is under construction in Lahore, while new modern cardiac institutes are also being developed in Lahore and Sargodha.

He added that efforts are underway to improve conditions in government hospitals across the province.