Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention backs national leadership’s peace efforts

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): Religious scholars at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention on Tuesday expressed strong support for Pakistan’s leadership over ongoing efforts aimed at resolving regional tensions and promoting peace, describing the initiative as a significant step towards stability.

Addressing the convention, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the national leadership was actively working for a peaceful resolution of regional issues and termed the potential success of these efforts as a blessing from Allah Almighty.

The participants paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and the foreign minister for pursuing conciliatory diplomacy, while reaffirming their support for the peace initiative.

Speakers said the entire nation stood united with the leadership for peace and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, adding that followers of all schools of thought — including Shia, Sunni, Deobandi, Barelvi and Ahl-e-Hadith — as well as non-Muslim Pakistanis, were backing the efforts.

They stressed that successful peace efforts would be a major diplomatic achievement for Pakistan and could help reduce the risk of conflict in the region.

Referring to the teachings of the Holy Quran, speakers noted, “Saving one life is equal to saving all humanity,” and said the reconciliation process could protect millions of lives.