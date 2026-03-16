IGP orders enhanced security at mosques, worship places on 27th night of Ramazan

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Abdul Kareem on Monday directed police officers to enhance security at mosques and places of worship across the province on the 27th night of Laylat al-Qadr, when large numbers of worshippers gather for special prayers and devotional gatherings.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, the IGP Punjab instructed that police officers and personnel deployed at mosques and other worship places should remain on high alert to ensure safety of the worshippers.

He further directed supervisory officers to personally review the security arrangements at mosques and religious places and properly brief the deployed personnel regarding their duties.

The IGP Punjab also ordered teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), and Elite Force to conduct effective patrolling around mosques and worship places to maintain law and order during the night.