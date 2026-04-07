Heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms lash Lahore

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP): Heavy rain, accompanied by hail and thunderstorms, lashed the provincial capital on Tuesday, while the Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

The downpour brought a noticeable improvement in air quality, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 75, placing it in the “moderate” category. However, PM2.5 levels remained a concern, measuring 4.4 times higher than the annual guideline set by the World Health Organization.

The rain, along with thunder and lightning, not only cooled the atmosphere but also provided relief from the prevailing heat. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C, while the maximum reached 23°C, making the weather significantly more pleasant.

Rainfall was reported in several areas of the city, including Johar Town, Mall Road, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, Mozang, Ichhra, Jail Road, Upper Mall, Ferozepur Road, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town, Mughalpura, and Gulberg.

However, the rainfall also caused inconvenience for commuters, as water accumulation on roads in some localities led to slow-moving traffic and minor disruptions in routine mobility.