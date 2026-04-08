Govt S.E. College Bahawalpur marks 140th anniversary

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 08 (APP): The 140th anniversary celebrations of Government S.E. College Bahawalpur are being held with great enthusiasm on the college campus.

As part of the ongoing festivities, divisional-level competitions in national songs and English debate were organised. Judges Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Umar Saleem, and Saleem Al-Rasheed evaluated the performances based on professional standards.

In the national songs competition, Ali Hassan secured the first position with an impressive performance, followed by Javeria Saeed in the second place and Syeda Suvera Bukhari in third. In the English debate contest, Ms. Javeria of the host college won first position for her strong arguments and confident delivery.

Vice Principal Dewan Asif Shehzad, addressing the ceremony, highlighted that co-curricular activities are an integral part of the institution’s traditions, fostering intellectual growth, personality development, and positive engagement among students. He noted that such events help build confidence, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

The chief guest, a senior army officer, Sajjad, paid tribute to the institution and shared his pride as a former student. He encouraged students to pursue their ambitions with dedication, hard work, and honesty.

Principal Dr. Rana Muhammad Imran Arshad emphasized that the college is committed to nurturing students who excel academically and contribute positively to society.

The event, hosted by Professor Abbas Bukhari and Dr. Mahmood Shaheen, concluded with the distribution of prizes among winners, while participants appreciated the administration for successfully organizing the competitions.