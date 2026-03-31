FJWU inks MoU with EBET to advance SDGs

RAWALPINDI, Mar 31 (APP):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and EBET Consulting have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agreement was signed by Professor Dr Bushra Mirza (PoP, TI), Vice Chancellor of FJWU, and Dr Khalid Mumtaz, Chief Executive Officer of EBET.

The partnership focuses on Quality Education, Gender Equality, Reduced Inequalities, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action. Both institutions will undertake joint research, awareness campaigns, capacity-building programmes and innovation initiatives for students, faculty and staff.

The collaboration also aims to enhance FJWU’s institutional capacity, boost its national and international profile, and promote impactful research and publications. The university’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) facilitated the agreement.

Professor Dr Sheikh Saeed Ahmad, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences at FJWU, and Dr Osman Bin Saif, Director at EBET Consulting (Pvt) Ltd., have been designated as focal persons to oversee implementation.

The academic-industry partnership is expected to align FJWU’s academic practices with global standards while addressing social and commercial challenges through sustainable solutions.