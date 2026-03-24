Fire erupts at tailor shop near Rawat; spreads to adjacent shops, controlled

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP):A fire broke out at a tailor’s shop near Azam Estate in Rawat on Tuesday and spread to two adjoining shops before being brought under control by rescue teams.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, emergency rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after the incident was reported.

He said initial reports suggested that the blaze was caused by a short circuit triggered by an iron left running continuously.

The fire intensified rapidly due to the highly inflammable wooden roof of the shop and also engulfed two nearby shops within a short span.

The rescue teams, on arrival, launched prompt and effective operations, safely evacuating valuable goods from the affected shops. Firefighters, along with fire tenders, carried out a coordinated operation and managed to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesman said heavy Eid-related traffic congestion caused delays in the movement of fire vehicles, but the situation was brought under control through professional handling and effective coordination by the rescue teams.

No casualties were reported in the incident.